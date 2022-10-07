Isle of Man pensions and benefits claim cards to be replaced
The planned replacement of cards used by thousands of people on the Isle of Man to collect their pensions and benefits in cash starts next week.
Those who use the MiCard service are due to receive a letter asking for their updated personal details before new cards are issued next year.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said it was "essential" to have accurate data.
It comes after the Treasury extended an agreement for the Isle of Man Post Office to run the service until 2025.
The Treasury has refused to reveal the value of the deal, citing commercial reasons.
All existing MiCards are due to expire by the end of this year, with the routine replacement intended to help avoid the risk of fraud or misuse of public funds.
The service, which allows about 3,500 people to receive benefits and state pensions in cash from a chosen post office using personalised cards, was introduced in 2015.
Dr Allinson said letters would be sent out in the next seven days to explain the process.
