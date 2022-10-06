Sea swimmers in Ramsey to get changing area for privacy
- Published
A dedicated changing space for sea swimmers in Ramsey has been approved by the town's local authority.
Swimmers and staff will work together to agree on a design for a shelter, which could be built next to the lifeboat station on South Promenade.
Sea swimming groups would like a "wavy wall" design, or a curved structure, but commissioners would prefer a shed design with a roof.
The plans could be signed off by January, the authority said.
Regular sea swimmer Margaret Webb said currently there was "nowhere at all" to get cover on Ramsey beach so when it rains "your kit get gets soaking wet".
'Tremendous friendships'
She is a member of the Northern Dippers sea swimming group, which meets daily and has 80 members.
Ms Webb said a shelter would also offer a place to chat in the winter for people who have previously been socially-isolated and had formed "tremendous friendships" through the group.
Commissioner Geoffrey Court said swimmers bring their own changing robes to the beach but they "just need somewhere that gets them a little bit of shelter and a little bit of additional privacy".
Stephen Kelly, who is overseeing the project, will gather information and feedback to decide the most suitable design for the structure.
Mr Court told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he understood it had been "quite a long process" and appreciates the "trepidation amongst the groups" who face another winter without such a facility.
He suggested that until the new changing space is built swimmers could use the container on Queen's Promenade.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk