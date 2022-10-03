Isle of Man trial to speed up major planning applications
A new process aimed at speeding up major Isle of Man planning applications has started in a year-long trial by the Manx government.
It will see planners give more initial help to those submitting larger and more complex bids to avoid delays.
Applicants must meet certain criteria such as the building of 30 or more homes to qualify for the support.
Environment Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said it was a "bold" step to improve the system.
Other criteria for applicants includes bidding to develop 500 sqm (5,381 sqft) or more of commercial floor space or require an environmental impact assessment to qualify for the fast-track system.
Those eligible will then be offered help to identify risks and issues which could cause delays, a government spokesman said.
Extra staffing resources have been provided to the planning directorate, which sits within the Department of Environment Food and Agriculture, to support the trial, he added.
'National importance'
The directorate aims to determine complex applications within 13 weeks, but about 30% of all submissions made between 2019 and 2021 were not turned around within this target.
It comes as the government confirmed Manx planners were taking on more work with fewer staff compared to teams in the UK.
The 12-month major applications trial is part of a wider £1m programme launched by the Council of Ministers earlier this year to reform the island's planning process.
This includes creating a customer charter to outline service standards, with a customer survey seeking views to help shape the document currently open until 16 November.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the proposals were of "national importance" due to their potential to transform "ugly wastelands and derelict buildings" into new residential and commercial properties.
