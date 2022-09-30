Isle of Man paedophile IT worker who abused girl, 13, jailed
A paedophile IT worker who sexually abused a teenage girl for a two-and-a-half-years on the Isle of Man has been jailed.
Andrew Godding first had sexual intercourse with the girl when she was aged 13 after befriending her mother.
The abuse began after the 47-year-old kissed her when they were at church together, Douglas Courthouse heard.
Sentencing Godding to 12 years in jail, Deemster Sandeep Kainth described him as a "narcissist and a paedophile".
"You were a paedophile that was hell-bent on having sex with a child irrespective of the repercussions for you, her, or anyone else," he said.
"You knew damn well what you were doing."
The deemster also made Godding subject to a four-year extended licence period to begin after his release and placed him on the sex offenders' register.
The court heard Godding, of Sulby Drive in Lancaster, was living on the island at the time of the abuse and had been friends with the girl's mother for several years.
The abuse started in 2017, taking place "at every available opportunity", including in the girl's own home, continuing until she was 15.
When she tried break contact with him he threatened to harm himself, the court was told.
The abuse came to light when the victim told her father.
'Lost childhood'
Godding repeatedly denied the abuse after being arrested in September 2020, claiming the victim had a "crush" on him and was jealous of his relationship with her mother.
He was found guilty of eight offences against the girl, including two counts of indecent assault, three of gross indecency and two of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16, after a trial in July.
Reading a statement to the court, the victim said she now suffered panic attacks and struggled to form normal relationships.
She said she had "lost my childhood and particularly my teenage years".
Godding's defence advocate said although it had come at "one minute to midnight", he had now admitted he was guilty of all the offences.
Deemster Kainth also made Godding subject to a sexual offences prevention order, which would limit his access to the internet and forbid him from making contact with children.
