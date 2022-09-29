Heritage sites to remain open for an extra month to boost tourism
Several heritage attractions are set to remain open for an extra month in a bid to extend the tourist season on the Isle of Man.
Manx National Heritage's seasonal sites, including Peel Castle, Castle Rushen and the Grove Museum, will now stay open until 29 November.
The move is part of a new Visitor Economy Strategy, aiming to increase tourists to 500,000 by 2032.
Tourism bosses said attracting visitors in the autumn was "critical" to that.
Under the plans to grow visitor numbers during the autumn, which is known as the shoulder season, the Isle of Man Steam Railway will also operate at weekends during the same period.
Traditionally the heritage sites and the steam railway have closed at the end of October.
The new arrangements will also see the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company work with local hotels to create package deals for holidaymakers, and there will be additional promotion of the island as a holiday destination during the period.
Visit Isle of Man chairman Ranald Caldwell said: "Seasonality is a major challenge to achieving our visitor growth targets, with reduced visitors between September and March resulting in a number of temporary business closures during that period.
"Extending the season and attracting visitors during the autumn and winter is critical to realising the Visitor Economy's growth ambition."
The extended opening would also benefit people living on the island who would "be able to enjoy the attractions for longer this year", he said.
"The visiting friends and relatives market helps support local businesses during what is traditionally a quieter tourism period and we are encouraging our residents to reach out to friends and relatives to visit the Isle of Man," he added.
