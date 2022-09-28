Investigation launched into Castletown bus scaffolding crash

Windows on one side were damaged after the bus hit a scaffolding-covered building

An investigation is under way after a bus ploughed into scaffolding and was left with several smashed windows.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened on Tuesday morning at the Parade in Castletown.

The Isle of Man's Department of Infrastructure said CCTV capturing the moment of the crash would be examined.

The single-decker Bus Vannin vehicle was carrying 19 passengers at the time, who were all able to catch the next service.

The incident saw part of the area closed to traffic for several hours.

The crash happened shortly before 09:00 on Tuesday

