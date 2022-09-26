Covid: Over-70s now eligible for autumn booster on Isle of Man
- Published
Vulnerable adults and those over the age of 70 on the Isle of Man are being invited to take up the offer of a Covid autumn booster vaccination.
It follows the roll-out of the jabs to those in residential care homes and in the older age groups.
Under the latest phase of the programme, adults in high risk groups and others now eligible will be given scheduled appointments.
It brings the island into line with the latest advice in the UK.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the autumn booster programme would "enhance immunity" in those at higher risk from the virus.
People in the category who have completed a course of the vaccine, or received a booster at least three months ago, will receive doses the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The vaccination team are also contacting parents and carers of children with a learning disability to make sure they receive a booster by 7 October.
