Man who beat girlfriend with shower rail jailed by appeal court
A man initially handed a suspended sentence for beating his girlfriend with a shower rail has been jailed for 23 months by a court of appeal.
Kristopher Goldie, 30, admitted launching a 20-minute attack on the woman after arriving at her home in the early hours of 26 July 2020.
Deemster Graeme Cook originally handed him a 17-month sentence, suspended for two years.
However, the appeal court said that was too lenient.
Goldie was originally sentenced at Douglas Courthouse in May after previously admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his victim.
Handing down the sentence, Deemster Cook said although such offences would usually attract a prison term, he was willing to suspend it so that Goldie could continue to receive therapy that would not be available to him in prison.
However, Judge of Appeal Jeremy Storey KC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie ruled the deemster's sentence had "failed to strike the correct balance between punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation, thereby undermining public confidence in the justice system".
"In our judgment there was no good reason to suspend the inevitable and justified custodial sentence," the ruling added.
"In summary, the defendant's mental health issues, so common in those being sentenced in this island's criminal courts, are not a 'trump' card to avoid custody for an extremely serious assault occasioning actual bodily harm."
The judges also activated eight weeks each of two previous suspended sentences, to be served concurrently to the 23-month jail term.
