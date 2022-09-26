Liverpool and Heysham Manx ferry sailings delayed by anchor issues
- Published
A technical issue with the anchor on the Isle of Man's main ferry has led to disruption to sailings, the Isle of Man Steam Packet has confirmed.
The problem meant the Ben-my-Chree was unable to return to Douglas from Heysham overnight.
It resulted in passengers due to travel from the island to Lancashire at 08:45 BST being transferred to the Manannan.
That in turn has caused knock-on delays for the fastcraft's scheduled sailings to Liverpool.
A spokesman for the ferry firm said although the anchor issue had been resolved overnight, the Ben-my-Chree was unable to leave Heysham port until the tide level had risen again.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said the company was "working to get sailings back on schedule as soon as possible."
After returning to the island, sailings of the Ben-my-Chree are expected to return to normal at 19:45 BST.
The Manannan's 15:00 crossing to Liverpool and its 19:15 return will be delayed by about two hours and one hour respectively.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk