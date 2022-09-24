Manx Museum celebrates metal detectorist finds
- Published
A exhibition highlighting items unearthed by metal detectorists on the Isle of Man has gone on display.
The collection at Douglas's Manx Museum features items from both modern and ancient times, including broaches, swords and a toy cannon.
It includes items held by Manx National Heritage and others held by those who found them.
Curator of archaeology Allison Fox said it was a celebration of the variety of items found across the island.
The display includes two Bronze Age swords that date back more than 3,000 years.
Ms Fox said they had helped to give a "different idea" of life during the period as they had been "used in anger" and were not just for ritual purposes.
Also on show are several Romano-British brooches.
Of the 18 that have been found on the island, 13 were discovered by metal detector users, which Ms Fox said was a "really significant contribution to this particular category of artefact".
It is a legal requirement on the Isle of Man for all archaeological finds to be reported to Manx National Heritage (MNH) and taking items off the island requires and export licence.
While some items will be subject to a treasure inquest, many items are donated to MNH to be held in the national collections.
Ms Fox said the display illustrated a bit more about the "other kinds of things that are found far more often than treasure".
"We have an awful lot of treasure that's found over here, but there's so much more that's been discovered," she added.
Lost and Found Metal Detecting Discoveries on Man will be on display in the Cabinet of Curiosities at the museum until July.
