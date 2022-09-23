Warm spaces fund to help people worried about winter heating bills
People worried about heating bills on the Isle of Man will be able to go to "warm spaces" this winter under new government plans.
Charities, clubs and associations can apply for up to £2,500 from a new £100,000 Community Warm Spaces Fund.
The money can be spent on the creation of new events or increasing the regularity of existing activities.
The approval of the government grants will be overseen by the Manx Lottery Trust.
It is part of a package of support measures approved by Tynwald to help people with the rising cost of living, which includes a six-month freeze on electricity prices.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the aim of the fund was to bring people together in public buildings "if they're afraid to switch their heating on at home".
The initiative would create "spaces for the community to access warmth, social interaction and activities over the autumn and winter", she added.
People on the island have been hit by a sharp rise gas prices and record high inflation rates.
Manx Lottery Trust chief operating officer Trevor Butler said many local groups wanted "to do their bit" to help with the burden of energy costs at home.
Local Authorities, charities and community groups looking to offer warm spaces, such as drop-in sessions, have been encouraged to design activities that suit the people they support.
Applications for the grants will be open for six months from 1 October.
