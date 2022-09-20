Plan for Isle of Man economic boost shared at government conference
Hundreds of people gathered in the Isle of Man's capital to discuss the Manx government's 10-year plan to grow the population and boost the economy.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it was part of a move "away from short-term thinking" as he opened a two-day government conference on Tuesday.
The event at the Villa Marina in Douglas is aimed at giving the public a say on the government's goals.
Mr Cannan said he hoped the conference would help shape political priorities.
The opening day of the event saw ministers and political members give presentations on issues like climate change, education and healthcare.
'Better future'
More than 1,000 people have booked to attend the new event, which was approved by Tynwald in February to boost public engagement with the government's policy plans.
These include a draft economic strategy unveiled in July to grow the population from 84,000 to 100,000 by 2037 and create 5,000 jobs in a bid to boost public finances.
It has been the focus of a number workshops at the conference, and in his opening address Mr Cannan said he hoped this long-term approach would see policies adopted "today, for success tomorrow".
The conference event gave people the chance to discuss how to "build a better future" amid global challenges such as the "rising costs of living, inflation, war and the climate crisis", Mr Cannan said.
Feedback from businesses, organisations and members of the public who attend would help "shape solutions to the island's challenges", he added.
