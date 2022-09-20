Isle of Man union action sees school years forced learn from home
Some pupils on the Isle of Man will be forced to learn from home due to an ongoing dispute over teachers' pay and conditions.
Members of one union escalated action short-of-striking last week and stopped covering breaks and absences.
The Department of Education Sport and Culture (DESC) said "the safety of students will be put at risk" without enough cover during break times.
Ballakermeen High School in Douglas has announced three weeks of disruption.
In a message to parents, head teacher Graeme Corrin said he had "no option" but to ask some pupils to learn at home because of industrial action by the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).
"We are currently unable to operate the school safely throughout the whole school day," he said.
Years 7, 11, 12 and 13 can go to school every day, while the other year groups will only be able to attend on rotation.
Apologising to parents, Mr Corrin said: "I fully appreciate the impact that this will have on our young people and families."
Following a meeting on Friday, a DESC spokesperson said the department was "deeply disappointed" by the escalation after recent pay improvements.
NASUWT members voted to reject a recent pay deal, which sees teachers on the Isle of Man paid 1% more than some counterparts in England.
However, the offer was accepted by the National Association of Head Teachers and the National Education Union.
The new pay arrangements came into effect in July, with backdated arrears to September 2021 paid in August.
The NASUWT has been asked for a response.
