Queen's funeral: Isle of Man mourners gather in halls and churches
- Published
People have gathered in community halls and churches on the Isle of Man to watch the Queen's funeral.
In the island's ancient capital of Castletown, mourners watched the service at the town's Community Hall.
Organiser Jamie Horton said it was a chance for the community to come together for the "once in a lifetime" event.
"It's a massive part of history. Most people have only ever known one monarch," he added.
As head of state of the Isle of Man, the Queen held the title Lord of Mann throughout her 70-year reign, visiting the island five times.
Commissioner Beth Cannan said screening the service in the hall gave people "a sense of being together, of sharing this momentous occasion".
Lee Clarke-Voster who attended said it was a "very sad" occasion but it was "nice that the town can come together to cherish the memories [of the Queen]".
He said it was also nice to see younger people there who could "take those memories further into the future".
Winfred Horton, who lived through Queen Elizabeth II's entire reign, said she had been "such a marvellous Queen".
She said: "I didn't think for one minute I should be emotional but when I saw the King's face, I felt so sorry for him.
"All I could think of at that precise moment, not that he was going to be King, just that he'd lost him mum."
In Douglas, people gathered in St George's Church to watch a screening of the ceremony.
Sue Woolley, who travelled from Ramsey to be part of the gathering, said she was "just so glad" she had come.
"A beautiful atmosphere, so quiet, so still, and I found it a very moving occasion," she added.
Former soldier Frank McGarry said he felt it was "my duty to say goodbye to my boss", adding: "What a lady."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk