Queen Elizabeth II: Isle of Man businesses to close to mark monarch's funeral
- Published
Many supermarkets, petrol stations and other businesses on the Isle of Man will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.
While some firms will be closed for the duration of Her Majesty's state funeral, others will remain shut for the entire day.
Government and commissioners' offices will also be closed, and there will be no postal services on the day.
And Manx Care will be suspending many of its services on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the health care provider said, although GP appointments and routine procedures would be postponed on the day, cancer and other time-sensitive treatment would be prioritised.
As a crown dependency, the monarch is the Isle of Man's head of state, holding the title Lord of Mann.
During her 70-year reign, the Queen visited the island five times, twice presiding over the annual open-air sitting of the island's parliament on Tynwald Hill in St John's.
And it was from that location on Friday that the lieutenant governor, the monarch's personal representative on the island, proclaimed King Charles III the new Lord of Mann.
The Isle of Man is currently in a period of national mourning, and people on the island will join the UK in observing a minute's silence at 20:00 BST on Sunday in memory of the Queen.
Castletown Commissioners have also invited members of the Manx community to the town's Community Hall to share memories of Her Majesty's reign at a screening of the funeral from 10:00 on Monday.
