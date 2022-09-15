Queen Elizabeth II showed selfless duty, lieutenant governor says
- Published
The Isle of Man's lieutenant governor has said the Queen always left him "feeling uplifted" and had had "a wonderful sense of humour and a real sort of twinkle in her eye".
Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer said Her Majesty had been a shining example of "selfless duty" and had shown "humility, grace, and loyalty".
The lieutenant governor serves as the monarch's representative on the island.
The Queen held the title Lord of Mann, which has passed to King Charles III.
A former military officer, Sir John Lorimer met the Queen on several occasions and will represent the Isle of Man at her state funeral in London on Monday.
He said he was always struck by her wisdom and knowledge and how she made people "feel very at ease".
"She had a wonderful sense of humour and a real sort of twinkle in her eye, and when you got on to something that she was really interested in or knew a lot about, you could see that," he said.
However, he said it was "the way that she made people feel valued and relaxed" that had been most "amazing".
"I always used to go away from having met her feeling uplifted, and that's what I will take away in terms of my memories," he said.
Reflecting on the Queen's legacy, he said for many people, it would be "the example she laid down to so many people [of] that selfless duty, that service, humility, grace, and loyalty to everyone".
