Queen Elizabeth II: Memories of Queen's 'serenity' at Maundy service
- Published
The Queen had "great calm and serenity" when she handed out Maundy money at a service, one of those present has recalled.
Alec Smith was among 40 people from the Isle of Man to be invited to the Royal Maundy Service at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011.
The ceremony coincided with the Queen's 85th birthday on 21 April.
Mr Smith said he felt he was "the most important person on earth" when Her Majesty handed him the purse.
The former Army chaplain, who was injured in the jungles of British Honduras in 1947, entered the abbey in a wheelchair but was determined to be on his feet when the monarch approached him.
He explained: "Of course, I didn't want to be in a wheelchair when she presented that, so my big son lifted me up.
"I had a stick, and I managed to stay upright more or less, until she came to me."
Remembering the moment, the 93-year-old said he was "consumed with all kinds of emotions".
"The immediate impression was a beautiful face of great calm and serenity, and then I remember, not piercing eyes, but very steady eyes that looked me full in the face," he continued.
"I felt for those moments I was the most important person on earth, and that she was only interested in me for the time she was with me."
The current format of the Royal Maundy Service dates back to 1662 and sees invitees receive symbolic alms, in the form of coins, with the number of recipients aligned with the age of the monarch each year.
Ninety-four-year-old charity shop volunteer Margery Fargher, who was another of the recipients in 2011, said it was a day she would never forget.
The service "brought tears to my eyes really. It was so lovely," she added.
On meeting the Queen she said: "I was elated to be quite honest. I hadn't much room there because of the seat behind me, but we had to do a little curtsy.
"I wished her a happy birthday and she said thank you very much, then she passed on to the next person. "
Former choirmaster Tom Walsh said although he was "pretty nervous" about meeting the Queen, it was "quite an exciting day really".
The 86-year-old said: "I feel very honoured that I was chosen to accept it, not everybody gets it.
On hearing the news of the Queen's death he said he was "absolutely devastated".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk