Isle of Man teachers escalate industrial action in pay row
- Published
More than 400 teachers on the Isle of Man have escalated industrial action in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions, a union has confirmed.
Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) have been engaged in action short of striking since April.
Its members have now stopped covering breaks, and refused to set or assess work to cover other teachers' absences.
The union said it was now re-balloting over future action, including strikes.
'Taken for granted'
In June, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) implemented a pay offer, which would see island teachers paid 1% more than their counterparts in England, despite the deal being rejected by the NASUWT.
The union's general secretary Patrick Roach said previously that there was "no choice but to escalate our action due to the failure of the Manx Government to engage with us and take seriously the concerns of our members".
"Teachers are being expected to work harder for less money as the cost of living soars," he said.
"Our members are simply not prepared to put up with being taken for granted any longer."
He added that unless a revised offer on pay and conditions can be negotiated, members would "have no choice but to move to strike action later this term".
A spokesman for the DESC said the department was "deeply disappointed that the NASUWT has chosen to escalate its action at this time".
He said: "Especially with a meeting scheduled for this week and so soon after our young people have returned to their important education.
"The department will continue to make every effort to keep schools open and safe for all concerned."
There would be no further comment by the department until after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk