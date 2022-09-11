King Charles III proclaimed Lord of Mann by lieutenant governor
- Published
King Charles III has been proclaimed Lord of Mann in a ceremony on the Isle of Man.
The island's Lieutenant Governor General Sir John Lorimer read the proclamation at Government House in Onchan at 12:00 BST.
As a crown dependency, the British monarch is the Isle of Man's head of state, holding the title Lord of Mann.
It was a role held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years until her death at Balmoral on Thursday.
The Manx proclamation followed the UK national proclamation at St James's Palace on Saturday.
The party was accompanied by the sword bearer, carrying the Isle of Man's Sword of State.
Flanked by President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, the Lieutenant Governor said they spoke "with one voice and consent of tongue and heart".
From the steps of Government House in front of a crowd he proclaimed that "the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege-Lord Charles III… King, Lord of Mann".
He called for God to "bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us", before ending the proclamation with the words: "God save the King, Lord of Mann."
The ceremony concluded with the British National Anthem, known as the Royal Anthem on the island, and the Manx National Anthem, O Land of Our Birth.
A second proclamation will be made on Friday on Tynwald Hill in St John's.
The ceremony will follow the format of the annual open-air sitting of the Tynwald Court, held in July, with a service in the Royal Chapel followed by the proceedings on the hill.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk