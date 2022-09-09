Isle of Man 'deeply saddened' by Queen Elizabeth II's death
- Published
People on the Isle of Man are "deeply saddened" by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the chief minister said.
Buckingham Palace announced at 18:30 BST on Thursday that the Queen had died, aged 96, at Balmoral.
Alfred Cannan said the Queen had been a "beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity".
The British monarch is the head of state in the Isle of Man, known as the Lord of Mann. The title passes to King Charles III.
Mr Cannan said: "We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
"Throughout her long reign, the Queen - our Lord of Mann - has been a beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity.
"She led a life dedicated to the service of her people, setting an example for us all.
"On behalf of the Government and people of the Isle of Man, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk