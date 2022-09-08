David Bowie's acting career celebrated by Isle of Man stamps
A set of Isle of Man stamps showcasing David Bowie's acting career have been revealed.
The set of eight stamps were set to be released by the Isle of Man Post Office on Monday.
The collection features images from cult movies, a Broadway performance and an appearance on BBC television.
It also includes a still from the independent film Everybody Loves Sunshine, which was filmed on the island in 1998.
Other performances featured were Bowie's portrayals as Jareth the Goblin King in Labyrinth, Major Jack Celliers in Merry Christmas and John Merrick in The Elephant Man.
The singer died of cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016.
The post office's Maxine Cannon explained the tribute marks "50 years of his remarkably varied career" and "some of his many celebrated personas".
Jonathan Barnbrook, the designer of the collection, worked closely with Bowie on his record covers and designed his album releases since 2002.
His involvement in Everybody Loves Sunshine proves he "wasn't always interested in the big stuff" Mr Barnbrook said, adding: "I'm delighted that we've managed to include this often-overlooked David Bowie connection to the Isle of Man".
Andrew Goth wrote, directed and starred in the gangster film shot in locations such as Glen Mill Studio in Laxey, Parliament Street in Ramsey, Pulrose Power Station and the now demolished Cave Night Club in Douglas.
Mr Goth said: "Bowie told me how much he liked being on the island. I'm convinced that David would be proud that Bernie, his creation, will be memorialised in such a super cool way."
