Isle of Man ready to scrap traditional alcohol measures
Some measures of alcohol sold in pubs, clubs and restaurants on the Isle of Man are to be reduced later this month.
The move will see spirits changed from imperial to metric measures, in line with England and Wales.
It comes after it became increasingly difficult for licensees to get hold of imperial measuring equipment.
Measures of fortified wine sold by the glass will also be reduced to "promote sensible drinking", the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said.
The trading standards body is calling for licensees to "prepare and alter prices accordingly".
Under the changes, a measure of spirits - including gin, rum, vodka, whisky or brandy - will be reduced by 3.4ml to 25ml.
The likes of sherry, port and Madeira will be sold in 50ml or 70ml measures, instead of the current 125ml and 175ml.
While legal measures for wine will remain at 125ml and 175ml, the deregulation of less than 75ml will allow for smaller quantities to be served at events like wine tastings.
'Less desirable'
A consultation held over the proposals in 2017 showed support from the hospitality sector for the measures to be reset.
But some politicians later called for the island to keep its traditional fifth-of-a-gill - or one fluid ounce - measure for spirits.
Speaking during a June debate on the changes in Tynwald, Joney Faragher MHK said: "I worry that this might have the effect of making a night out less desirable, hitting both people's long-suffering pockets and potentially the hospitality trade when people try to offset it by increasing the trend towards having pre-drinks on a night out."
However, it was argued that getting hold of approved measures to keep the traditional system in place had become increasingly difficult and some premises were already using 25ml measuring equipment, which is currently illegal, as a result.
Head of the OFT John Peet said: 'We recognise the argument to retain the Isle of Man's uniqueness and in normal circumstances would wish to retain it.
"However, a situation where illegal measuring instruments, or even a mix of legal and illegal measuring instruments, were used in licensed premises could not be allowed."
The new measures are set to come into force on 30 September.
