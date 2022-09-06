Port Erin man who had cocaine sent to his home through the post jailed
- Published
A Port Erin man who had cocaine sent to his home through the post twice in eight days has been jailed for four years and one month.
James Forster, 27, had £2,600 of the drug sent to his home hidden in a box with a pack of playing cards and a further £140 worth in a greetings card.
Douglas Courthouse heard he agreed to have the first package sent to him in exchange for £300 in September 2020.
His partner, Elizabeth Forster, was spared jail over cannabis importation.
The court heard a package sent from the Rochdale area addressed to Christopher Walsh at the couple's home in Cronk View Crescent, Ballakilley, was identified as suspicious at the postal sorting office on 9 September 2020.
When opened it was found to contain a ball of cocaine alongside the playing cards wrapped in bubble wrap within a white jiffy bag.
On 16 September, an orange envelope containing a greetings card addressed to James Forster was also intercepted and found to contain crack cocaine.
A third suspicious package addressed to the Forsters' home, which contained £20,092 of cannabis hidden in a stereo speaker, was identified on 5 October.
The pair were later arrested and evidence from 47-year-old Elizabeth Forster's mobile phone found still images of drugs and a tick list.
The phone also contained photographs of a postal van, which included the comment "fingers crossed our graft is in it".
James Forster's phone contained communications with a man in Somerset called Kyle Jackson discussing some of the cocaine.
'Somewhat fortunate'
When questioned by police, both initially denied any knowledge of the drugs.
James Forster later admitted he had agreed to accept the larger amount of cocaine on behalf of someone else, and had bought the smaller amount for personal use.
He also admitted he had used Mr Walsh's name because he was an ex-boyfriend of his partner's daughter and no longer lived on the island.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of importing cocaine to the island.
Elizabeth Forster admitted agreeing to receive the cannabis but said it was to be passed on to someone else in its entirety.
She pleaded guilty to importing cannabis to the island.
Sending James Forster to prison, Deemster Graeme Cook said he was going to "learn a hard lesson" from his actions.
Handing Elizabeth Forster a 14-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, the deemster said the only reason he had not jailed her too was because she had "enough going on" in dealing with the couple's seriously ill child.
"You are somewhat fortunate not to be joining Mr Foster behind that door today," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk