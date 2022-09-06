Isle of Man hosepipe ban to be lifted after heavy rain
- Published
A hosepipe ban on the Isle of Man is set to be lifted after heavy rain helped to replenish water stocks, Manx Utilities has said.
The restrictions were introduced on 29 July after a prolonged dry spell led to low water levels at reservoirs.
Manx Utilities said while stocks remained 9% below average, they had now risen enough to allow the ban to be lifted.
The restrictions will be scrapped at 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
The ban was introduced after the island saw 50% below average rainfall in June and July, causing water levels to fall to 70% of capacity.
A spokeswoman for Manx Utilities said recent rainfall had led overall stocks to recover to 73%, which had "restored our confidence in water stock availability as we move into the autumn and winter periods".
'Use water wisely'
Chairman Rob Callister MHK said although hosepipe bans were "not popular", the law was in place to "protect our precious raw water stocks when it is deemed necessary".
"We would encourage the public to continue to use water wisely both to protect the natural environment and be aware that reduced consumption also reduces the amount of energy we consume as an island community," he added.
Water usage has fallen by eight million litres a day since the restrictions were brought in.
The amount of compensation water released into rivers from Sulby reservoir has already been returned to normal flow levels.
