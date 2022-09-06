New Manx bus timetable to come into force after driver recruitment
A revised bus timetable is due to come into force on the Isle of Man to coincide with the new school year, the infrastructure minister has said.
The frequency of some government-owned Bus Vannin services was scaled back in June due to a driver shortage.
But Chris Thomas said a recruitment campaign during the intervening months had been successful, allowing some of the services to be restored.
The new timetable will operate from Wednesday morning.
'Significant step'
Under the changes, as well as the annual return of school services, more buses from the south to Douglas will run at 20-minute intervals and the direct link to Noble's Hospital will be restored.
In Douglas, services around Anagh Coar and Farm Hill will increase in frequency and journeys around Willaston will be reinstated, but will serve Johnny Watterson Lane instead of the estate itself.
But the new timetable does not include services around Groudle Glen.
Mr Thomas said: "The revised timetable is a significant step in restoring public transport provision across the whole island following a regrettable summer of disruption for many.
"I'm pleased to report that the recruitment campaign for drivers has been successful, placing us in a stronger position as the as the new school year begins, and enabling the team to produce a resilient and reliable timetable."
From November, all single bus journeys will be capped at £2 for a three-month period as part of moves to help ease the burden on the rising cost of living.
