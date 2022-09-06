Manx maternity strategy 'urgently needed', says union
A maternity strategy for the Isle of Man is urgently needed to improve safety for women, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said.
The union's lead for the island, Karen Murray, said there were "serious holes" in midwife numbers and funding.
The safety and wellbeing of mothers, babies and staff were potentially being "compromised", she added.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the organisation was committed to working with the RCM on a strategy.
The RCM said although a review in 2019 found more midwives were needed, the numbers have not since improved.
The shortages meant birthing options were more limited than in the UK, so mums-to-be could not choose "midwife led care" or a home birth, it added.
The union also highlighted a lack of consultant midwives who improve care and safety in maternity units, a shortage specialist midwives to support women with mental health problems, and the need for additional training for current staff.
'Red lights flashing'
Ms Murray said while current staff were "working incredibly hard" to ensure the safest and best care, there were "not enough of them".
"I know we are pushing at an open door with the Manx government on this, but this does need their attention now."
"There should be red lights flashing," she added.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the health care provider was "exploring all options" to boost numbers but recruitment was "incredibly difficult" due to a significant shortage of midwives in the UK.
Representatives from the RCM are currently visiting the island to meet Manx Care senior management and the island's midwives to discuss the development of a maternity strategy.
