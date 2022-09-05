Manx Gas rebrand 'reflects future diversification', say firm bosses
A rebranding of Manx Gas reflects the future diversification of the firm's services, the company's managing director has said.
Aidan Baglow said the name change to Isle of Man Energy reflected a change in direction to include alternatives to natural gas.
He said it also showed support for the island's move to net-zero emissions.
It follows a 43.9% price hike for customers due to global volatility in the wholesale gas market.
Mr Baglow said the current energy crisis meant customers were seeking "ways to use energy more efficiently", leading to the company "investing locally to provide additional products".
"In the longer term, this means we will be diversifying our services and looking at alternatives to natural gas, such as biogas and green hydrogen," he added.
The cost of the rebrand has not been confirmed but the company has invested in a new billing system and a new website, which will soon allow customers to see how much gas they are using.
Acknowledging the rebrand comes at a difficult time for gas customers on the Isle of Man, CEO of parent company Islands Energy Group Jo Cox said the firm wanted to support "energy transition" or moves towards greener energy.
Although change "won't be quick or easy", the company needed to "evolve how we're doing things and what we offer", she said.
"Some may question the need to transform our business now, but it is actually because of the crisis that business transformation is so critical," she added.
