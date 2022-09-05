Ramsey man caught with 22,000 indecent images of children jailed
A Ramsey man who downloaded more than 22,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for 16 months.
Daniel Ashenden, 38, admitted 10 counts of possessing the images and one of distributing them between 2018 and 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard they were a mixture of still and moving images across all categories of severity.
Placing Ashenden on the sex offenders register for 10 years, Deemster Graeme Cook said he deserved "little mercy".
'Danger to the public'
The court heard police seized nine devices containing the collection of images during a search of Ashenden's home at The Crescent in September last year.
After being arrested he told officers he was a member of messaging app groups which distributed the material and downloading the images had been an "itch he needed to scratch".
He had felt "naughty" storing the images on his devices, but had "no sexual interest in children", he added.
Deemster Cook said that was "rubbish", and told the 38-year-old he was "potentially a danger to the public due to a lack of understanding of the impact of your crimes".
"These cases always trouble courts, behind them is extreme misery, physical harm, and emotional harm to the children in the images," he added.
Ashenden was also handed a sexual offences prevention order, restricting his access to electronic devices and the internet, and his ability to travel.
