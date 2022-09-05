More chimney fires expected as energy prices increase
There are likely to be more chimney fires this winter as people revert to open fires to save on energy bills, the Isle of Man Fire Service has said.
Firefighter Sean Bostrom is encouraging homeowners to have their chimney swept by an expert before lighting up.
He said the current cost of living crisis mean that "we know people will be using fireplaces a bit more".
While electricity prices have been frozen this winter, both those and gas bills have already risen this year.
Chimney fires are characterised by a roaring sound, which burns faster and hotter than normal, and sending thick black smoke into the street outside.
Mr Bostrom said although the fires were "not normally a dangerous situation", they did require the fire service's "prompt attendance".
He said: "It's very messy for the householder, and can keep us tied up for quite a while, it can take an hour or two to sort out sometimes... so it's quite a cost to the tax payer too."
"If you sweep your chimney regularly, use seasoned logs and smokeless fuel and don't overload your fire, they're a lot less likely to happen."
He also said that whilst fire guards would keep children and pets safe, people should not dry washing on them as "pyjamas bursting into flames is something we need to avoid".
