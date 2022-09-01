Isle of Man population growth plans focus of new government event
- Published
People on the Isle of Man will have the chance to find out more about plans to grow the working population at a daytime government conference.
Ministers are set to discuss the strategy to create 5,000 more jobs at the inaugural event at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 20 and 21 September.
The conference is designed to give people a say on public policy.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the event was a chance to "shape solutions" to the island's challenges.
Registration has opened for those who want to attend the first of what of what is intended to be an annual conference featuring Manx politicians and government officers.
The free event will see ministers and senior civil servants take part in public panel discussions and presentations on subjects like tax, climate change, housing and the regeneration of urban areas.
'Fantastic opportunity'
The main focus of the first conference will be on the government's draft economic strategy to grow the number of residents from 84,000 to 100,00 by 2037, a government spokesman said.
The plan to revitalise the island's economy is currently out for consultation, and is set to be debated by Tynwald members in November.
Mr Cannan said the conference was a chance to discuss a "challenging" global situation, fuelled by "rising costs of living, inflation, war and a climate crisis".
The event would be a "fantastic opportunity to hear first-hand" from the government, with "thoughts and opinions" from those attending also welcome, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk