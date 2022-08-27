Manx Grand Prix newcomers thrilled to make Mountain Course debuts
- Published
First-time racers on Isle of Man's Mountain Course have said they are "buzzing" to be competing at the Manx Grand Prix.
A total of 23 newcomers have taken to the famous circuit across a range of classes as part of qualifying ahead of the start of racing.
Frankie Stennett from Braddan said it had been his dream since he watched races "on the hedges as a little boy".
The whole event was "great fun", the 28-year-old Formula 1 mechanic added.
He has reached an average lap speed of 109mph on his 600cc Kawasaki in qualifying sessions for the senior race.
"I know I can go a lot faster, but in my first year I'd rather leave a lot in the tank than take a risk for a couple of seconds, it's just not worth it for me," Mr Stennett said.
"I am having great fun doing what I am doing."
Casteltown racer Paul Cassidy, 34, said he "really enjoyed" the sessions, setting an average lap speed of 113mph on his 600c Yamaha.
The local fuel firm boss said he has been following the lead of more experienced riders as "you know that those boys know where they are going, and that helps massively".
Setting off from the start line was "buzzing" said Daniel Forbes, who said the mountain section of the circuit was his favourite part of the track.
"It is my first year here so I don't want to push it and have an accident, so I am just trying to learn the course," the 30-year-old mechanic from Leeds said.
Engineer Rick Kay, from Virginia in the United States, said his first lap around the course on his 600cc Asprilia was "pretty intense".
"We don't have anything like this in the states, so it's definitely a new level for me," the 41-year-old said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk