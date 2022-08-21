Revamped Manx Grand Prix returns for first time since 2019
A revamped Manx Grand Prix is set to return to the Isle of Man's Mountain Course for the first time since 2019.
The event has been shortened from a fortnight to nine days in a government-led shakeup aimed at reducing its cost and the number of road closures.
Qualifying sessions and races are scheduled to run until 29 August.
Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, John McBride, said the club was "really looking forward" to the start of qualifying on Sunday afternoon.
The Manx Grand Prix (MGP) was "really important" for developing riders, with many TT stars like Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson gaining experience at the event, he added.
The races see riders compete on both classic and modern motorbikes in time-trial races around the TT course.
The qualifying period will be followed by five races, beginning with the lightweight MGP on Friday, running through the August bank holiday weekend until the classic superbike finale on 29 August.
A total of 23 newcomers have signed up to take part in the event, which will be run by ACU Events Ltd for the first time, while the Manx Motor Cycle Club retains ownership of the brand.
Mr McBride said that change had been tough for the club but in the long-term was "probably good for the MGP", with issues like new safety protocols and insurance now taken care of by the organisation.
He said he was looking forward to the return of race fans, but admitted some might "find it a bit tight" to afford to visit given current cost of living pressures.
The reduced schedule was necessary to ensure there were enough marshals, and because the public had become "a bit less forgiving of the road closures", Mr McBride added.
