New Moderna Covid booster jab to be offered on Isle of Man in autumn
- Published
The new Moderna bivalent Covid vaccine will be included in the Isle of Man's autumn booster roll out, the health minister has confirmed.
It follows the latest advice from the UK's Joint Commission of Vaccination and Immunisation.
The new vaccine will be offered alongside the other booster vaccines available.
Lawrie Hooper said the autumn jabs would "help prevent any added pressures on our key services" during the winter.
The new bivalent vaccine had been developed to target both the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron variant.
People over the age of 50, frontline health and social care workers and those in at risk groups, will be eligible for the jabs.
Mr Hooper said: "I would particularly encourage those with long term health conditions to take up the offer when invited, whichever vaccine is on offer."
There was also an "evergreen offer" for those who have not had their primary doses of the vaccine to come forward, he added.
Hugo Van Woerden, interim director of public health, said Covid had "evolved into different variants" during the course of the pandemic.
"The new vaccine has been adapted to provide protection against two strains of the virus, with the ability to lead to a broader immune response than the original vaccine."
A date for the start of the autumn booster programme has not yet been confirmed.
