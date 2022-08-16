Manx ferry terminal link bridge in Liverpool to be completed by June
- Published
A bridge linking the Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool to Princes Dock is due to be finished by June 2023.
The bridge will be completed in time for the opening of the new Manx government-funded ferry terminal.
Peel L&P said the bridge would give pedestrians and cyclists a link between the terminal and developments at the £5bn Liverpool Waters scheme.
The bridge, which is expected to cost just under £300,000, will be part funded Liverpool City Council.
The project would join the existing pedestrian and cycleways between Princes Dock and Central Dock, creating access along the entire Liverpool waterfront, developers said.
Chris Capes, development director for the Liverpool Waters project, said the bridge would form a "critical link".
"The bridge will also encourage active and sustainable travel along the whole of the Liverpool waterfront through new connecting pedestrian and cycleways, which is an important part of our long-term plan for Liverpool Waters," he added.
The ferry terminal has been beset by delays since the project was started in 2019 due to Covid lockdowns, material shortages, and unexpected structural issues.
In December Tynwald members approved an additional £32.6m for the Princes Half Tide Dock project, taking the total cost to £70.6m.
A Manx government spokesman said the bridge would connect the dock with the new terminal "and beyond".
The link would "also provide a more direct route for ferry passengers wishing to travel to and from the city centre on foot than via Waterloo Road, Jesse Hartley Way and Triskelion Way".
