Manx conservation charity granted long-term lease of woodland
- Published
A conservation charity has been given a 99-year lease to manage a "nature-rich native woodland" on the Isle of Man.
The government has agreed to let the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) maintain Claughbane plantation, near Ramsey hairpin on the TT course, until 2121.
Chief executive Leigh Morris said the project would turn the site into "the equal of any woodland parks in the UK".
It is part of plans to link and expand plantations and glens in the area into the island's first forest, he added.
A project by MWT to increase tree cover in the area was launched in 2014, and the agreement of a long-term lease had given the charity "confidence and time to accelerate our plans", Mr Morris said.
These include the planting of more trees, improvement of footpaths and the creation of "better access from both the Hairpin and Milntown", he added.
The 120 year-old commercial plantation is adjacent to Elfin Glen and Lhergy Frissel, and overlooks Ramsey.
Improvements have already been in the area by the MWT under a short-term licence from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
These include management measures focused on biodiversity and recreation.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber said the "exciting project" would help the government meet its commitments to biodiversity while reducing "maintenance and management costs for tax payers".
