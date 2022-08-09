Isle of Man local authority threatens to scrap free dog poo bags
A village local authority on the Isle of Man has threatened to scrap free dog poo bags unless walkers start picking up after their pets.
Commissioners in Port Erin said they were disappointed by continued dog fouling since the bag dispensers were installed in 2019.
The board agreed to continue to pay for the bags for the time being, but warned the facilities would be removed if there was no improvement.
The bags cost £2,500 a year to provide.
At their July meeting, the commissioners agreed to continue monitoring the cost and benefit of providing the bags.
Chairman Godfrey Egee said some individuals were also "taking many, many bags", which was "certainly not the intended use".
Dog walkers should bring their own bags, with the dispensers there for those who may need extra, Mr Egee said.
The board wanted to highlight that all owners must "pick up after their dogs and dispose of the waste in any waste bin, or the wheelie bin at home", he added.
