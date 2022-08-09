Manx Telecom did not warn of 10% broadband bill hike, says regulator
One of the Isle of Man's major telecoms providers did not properly warn customers of a 10% price hike, a regulator has said.
It comes after Manx Telecom increased its broadband retail prices in June.
The Communication and Utilities Regulatory Authority (CURA) found the firm breached its licence by failing to "fully inform" consumers of the hike.
Manx Telecom has been told to re-publicise the change and refund those who may want to cancel their contracts.
In March the firm told CURA it was going to increase its broadband prices in June as they had not been changed "for a number of years" despite rising inflation.
Licence conditions
The regulator's investigators found emailed invoices were not sent within the minimum 30-day notification period set out in the firm's licence, and did not provide details of the increase.
There was also no information posted about the rise on the homepage of the company's website or on its social media channels.
Although Manx Telecom told CURA it had posted the information online and at its offices and headquarters, the regulator said that did not sufficiently meet the firm's licence conditions.
A preliminarily decision by the regulator found Manx Telecom did not adequately inform customers of the rise and their right to cancel contracts.
It has agreed to let the firm extend a customer's right to leave their contract from 30 September to 31 October, and instructed it to "fully inform all customers of changes".
It had also been told to refund the money paid since 1 June by customers who choose to leave their contracts.
The telecoms company has until the 26 August to speak to CURA about the decision before the regulator confirms the finding.
Manx Telecom has been contacted for comment.
