Repairs needed to Douglas Harbour number one linkspan ramp
All Isle of Man ferry sailings are having to dock on the same side of Douglas Harbour after a fault was discovered with a linkspan drawbridge.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) confirmed one of the hydraulic pumps on Douglas Harbour's number one linkspan at Victoria Pier had failed on Monday.
It means both the Ben-my-Chree and the Manannan must use the secondary linkspan at King Edward VIII Pier.
Timings to some sailings of the Ben-my-Chree have been altered as a result.
The pump has now been transported to the UK for repairs and the faulty linkspan would remain out of service until the work was complete, a DOI spokesman confirmed.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said changes would be made to some scheduled sailings "over the next few days".
Departures were expected to take place as scheduled but the overnight return sailings from Heysham had been brought forward to 01:45 BST, the company added.
