Isle of Man man who molested sleeping man jailed
A man who indecently assaulted another man as he slept after a night out has been jailed.
Stuart Gawne, 30, had been drinking with the man before returning to a flat in Douglas in the early hours of 5 July 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard how after going to bed he awoke to find Gawne assaulting him.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the victim had been in a vulnerable state and "should have felt safe".
Gawne, of Colby, was jailed for 23 months after admitting two counts of indecent assault.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and will be subject to travel notification requirements for the same period.
The court heard the pair had been out socialising the evening before the assault and had returned to the flat at about 03:00 BST.
About an hour later the victim awoke during the attack.
The victim fled at about 07:00 while Gawne was asleep, the court heard.
Gawne then sent a string of text messages apologising for his actions.
After being arrested he initially claimed the sexual contact had been consensual, but later admitted the assault.
His defence advocate said it had been a "lapse of judgement" and his remorse was genuine.
He had lost his job as a result of the incident, he added.
Deemster Cook told Gawne: "Everybody is entitled to say yes or no to sexual activity."
