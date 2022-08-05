Carolyn Buchan: Taxi driver admits causing death by careless driving
An Isle of Man taxi driver has admitting causing the death of a woman after his car struck her in Douglas.
Carolyn Buchan, 73, was found dead on Marathon Avenue at about 07:00 GMT on 20 March.
David Evans pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving at Douglas Courthouse.
The 66-year-old also admitted misleading the police investigation, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.
Evans, of Tynwald Street, was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear at the same court for sentencing on 21 September.
