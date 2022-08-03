Isle of Man charity wins lottery cash for mental health course
Staff from an Isle of Man charity will receive mental health first aid training thanks to a donation from the Manx Lottery Trust.
£1,188 has been given to Crossroads, which supports carers and those with care needs.
The funds will be used to train workers in how to spot the signs of mental health issues early on.
Chief executive Jackie Betteridge said it will mean everyone connected to the charity will feel supported.
The Douglas-based service offers care at home for older people and adults with disabilities and independent living support, which in turn offers respite to carers.
They also run the Crossroads Manx Workshop, which supports people with long-term health conditions and disabilities through training and skills building.
Ms Betteridge said: "We can't thank the Manx Lottery Trust enough for their support with this important project.
"We want to ensure our staff are well supported in responding to these issues, especially given the situations our workers sometimes face."
The trust works in collaboration with The National Lottery Community Fund to distribute lottery funding to good causes in the Isle of Man.
Chairman Sarah Kelly said: "it will no doubt have a positive impact on the charity's workforce, volunteers, and service users for many years to come."
