Isle of Man nurses ready to strike over 4% pay offer
- Published
Nurses on the Isle of Man have said they would be prepared to take industrial action over a long-running pay dispute.
A majority of those who responded to the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot said Manx Care's latest two-year 4% pay offer was "unacceptable".
More than half said they would be ready to strike while 45% said they were not prepared to take action.
Manx Care said it was eager "to seek a constructive resolution".
The RCN ballot ran across July as other health unions involved in the dispute over pay also sought the views of their members.
Manx Care has offered a 4% rise for both 2021/22 and 2022/23 to all health care staff on Manx Pay Terms and Conditions contracts.
It comes after more than a year of negotiations which began with a 1% offer for last year from the island's health operator, with the unions initially holding out for a 15% rise.
'Insulting'
About 75% of the RCN's voted in the ballot on the latest proposal, with 83% voting that the deal was "unacceptable".
On industrial action, a split of 55% in favour, 45% against was recorded.
A union spokeswoman said the results show the "anger and upset" among members towards the "insulting offer" which was lower than awards in the UK.
Manx nurses were "over-stretched and over-worked, often working on good-will", she added.
A Manx Care spokeswoman sad the health provider was waiting for a response from all unions about the offer, which was "slightly more than 8% over two years".
Ms O'Boyle said though industrial action was "always a last resort", the RCN needed to ensure its members' views were heard.
