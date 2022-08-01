Part of major route into Isle of Man's capital made one-way
- Published
Part of a major route into the Isle of Man's capital has been made one-way to allow for essential sewer works by Manx Utilities.
A section of Peel Road has been closed to Douglas-bound traffic between Circular Road and Athol Street with diversions in place.
Parking has been suspended in the layby opposite the Brown Bobby petrol station and on St Georges Street.
The diversions are due to remain in place until 14 August.
A spokeswoman for Manx Utilities said the "sewer rehabilitation lining works" being undertaken used "no-dig technology" so it would not require the road surface to be disturbed.
The company was working with the Department of Infrastructure to "avoid the need for further traffic disruption in the area in the near future", she said.
The utilities provider had considered completing the work during the October half-term but the risks involved would be greater due to the flows in the sewer, which were lower during the summer months, she added.
All businesses in the area remained open, the company confirmed.
