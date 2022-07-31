Evening closures for Mountain Road ahead of Manx Grand Prix
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road is to be closed to traffic in the evenings for six days next month for maintenance work ahead of the Manx Grand Prix.
The entire section between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny Baa will shut from 15 to 20 August.
Drainage improvement works, verge strimming and the erection of race signage and safety equipment are due be carried out during the period.
The closures will be in place between 18:15 and 22:15 each evening.
The Mountain Road is the main route between the north of the island and the capital, Douglas.
A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said the duration of the works on each day would be weather dependent as some of the activities, such as weed-spraying, could not be carried out in wet or windy conditions.
Other works planned include road-sweeping, drainage and gully inspections, and the cleaning of existing road signs.
The revamped Manx Grand Prix is due to return for the first time since 2019 on 21 August.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk