Bird flu restrictions imposed on Calf of Man over dead seabirds
- Published
Restrictions have been put in place on the Calf of Man after dead birds washed up on Manx beaches were found to have avian flu.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) said disinfectant mats had been put in place and access by all seabird colonies and seabird ringing had been suspended.
The island, which is just off the south coast of the Isle of Man, is home to a bird observatory.
The nature reserve is used by 33 species of birds for breeding.
About 50 birds, which were mostly guillemots, found dead last week tested positive for the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, with more discovered this week.
MNH said the action was in line with the responses coordinated in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
'Conservation tool'
As part of the biosecurity measures, Cow Harbour has been closed due to its proximity of one of the Calf's gull colonies, and access to some paths has been restricted to reduce the risk of transmission to the Manx Shearwater colonies.
Shaun Murphy from MNH said: "We are proactively protecting the Calf seabirds from infection as a result of transmission of the virus from human activity."
He said the increased measures were "not without cost" as bird ringing was a "powerful conservation tool" in guiding the rollout of protective practices.
"Fortunately, the main seabird ringing season has now passed but it will impact on some remaining Manx Shearwater and Storm Petrel ringing," he said.
Ringing of non-seabirds would continue with increased biosecurity measures in place, and the situation would be reviewed in two weeks, he added.
Visitors have been asked not to touch any dead or visibly sick birds, but report them to the Calf wardens.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk