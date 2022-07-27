American man who gave police false name twice sentenced
- Published
An American man who twice lied about his identity to police on the Isle of Man has been given a suspended sentence.
James Douglas, 31, gave officers two false names when arrested in 2017, and again in 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard he had used the name of his ex-partner's brother to apply for a passport in the US before fleeing that country.
The court was told he now faces extradition proceedings.
The court heard Douglas had travelled to the Isle of Man after leaving the US because he had family connections on the island.
He was cautioned by police after being seen trying to break into a car in August 2017.
When arrested, he told officers his name was Joseph Marantette, which was the name on the passport he had travelled to the island with.
In October 2021, he was arrested again after police searched his home on Central Promenade in Douglas following a tip-off and found a small amount of cannabis and £2,286 in cash.
On that occasion, he told officers his name was Ashley Douglas.
'Own foolishness'
His real identity was discovered after an officer remembered Douglas from his previous arrest and his fingerprints were checked, flagging up an outstanding warrant in the US.
The court heard the money found had been earned cash-in-hand by Douglas and he had not paid tax or National Insurance.
He later pleaded guilty to committing an act against public justice, obstructing police, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.
The court heard he had applied for the passport without the other man's knowledge before fleeing the US to get away from a gang that he knew too much about.
His defence advocate said that through his "own foolishness", he had dug himself into a "hole so deep he could not see a way out of it".
Although his actions had shown "thoughtlessness", there had been no "malice" involved, he added.
Deemster Graeme Cook said his actions went "to the very root of the justice system".
The fact that the first name he used was a real person who could have faced difficulties after the police caution was recorded was an aggravating factor, he said.
The character references provided and the fact that he now had a very young child was "just" enough to allow the 22-month sentence to be suspended for two years, he added.
The court heard Douglas would now be transported by Manx police to the UK, so that extradition proceedings could begin.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk