Isle of Man hosepipe ban to begin on Friday
- Published
A hosepipe ban will begin on the Isle of Man following a period of extremely dry weather.
The restrictions will come into force at midnight on Friday, Manx Utilities confirmed.
It comes after an unusually dry spring, which was followed by a 50% drop in the average rainfall in June.
A spokeswoman for the company said that despite a campaign to use water wisely there had been an increase in usage in recent weeks.
Anyone who flouts the ban by jet-washing a driveway, washing a car, or using a hosepipe to water a garden or fill a paddling pool could be fined up to £2,000.
Manx Utilities said supplies from the back-up water store at Sulby Reservoir had been pumped to West Baldwin Reservoir, which feeds the island's largest water treatment works in Douglas, since 27 April.
'Profound effect'
Figures from the island's Met Office show rainfall in June stood at 28.9mm compared to a long-term average of 62.9mm, while March and April had recorded a 37% drop.
Forecasters said the weather between July and September was expected to be slightly warmer, with near average rainfall.
The current level of total water stocks at the island's reservoirs stands at 70%, slightly below those in 2020 when a hosepipe ban was last introduced.
Manx Utilities chairman Rob Callister MHK said the island was not immune to the "profound effect on raw water supplies across the globe" due to climate change.
"As an island it is important to remember that the supply we have is the only one available to us, so we must all consider what we believe to be essential use," he added.
While the ban only applies to homes, businesses have also been urged to consider their use of water.
