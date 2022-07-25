Russia puts Isle of Man on its list of 'unfriendly' states
Russia has placed the Isle of Man on its list of unfriendly states and territories for imposing economic sanctions on the country.
The Manx government mirrored penalties introduced by the UK and EU following the invasion of Ukraine in February.
In response the Kremlin has added the island to the list, meaning it could face retaliatory measures.
A Manx government spokeswoman said it was evidence the sanctions were "beginning to be felt by Moscow".
"We are only relatively small in global terms, but as we have said, we have added our voice to the many who have condemned the Russian government's actions," she added.
The Isle of Man, along with fellow Crown dependency Guernsey, was added to the list of more than fifty nations or territories for supporting sanctions against Russia.
Earlier this year Russian-owned assets held on the island were frozen, while Russian yachts and aircraft were taken off Manx registries as part of the wider international response to the invasion.
