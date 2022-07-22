Bird flu confirmed in seabirds found dead on Isle of Man coast
More than 50 dead seabirds found washed up on beaches on the west coast of the Isle of Man this week had bird flu, the government has confirmed.
Samples taken from the birds, which were mainly guillemots, confirmed they had died from the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza.
It is the same strain confirmed in recent outbreaks in seabird colonies in Scotland.
The birds were found at Fleshwick, Spaldrick, Niarbyl, and Kirk Michael.
There have also been reports of dead seabirds at Port Erin and near the Calf of Man on the south of the island.
The latest development follows an outbreak of bird flu in seabird colonies at Bass Rock in Scotland, with dead birds also washing up along the Northumberland and Teesside coasts.
A government spokesman said no new restriction zones would be brought in as a result of the finds, as the virus had only been found in wild birds, and there were currently no cases in farmed or domestic birds.
However, people have been urged to keep their dogs away from dead or sick birds, and avoid touching them.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the "risk and impact of bird flu on our wild colonies should not be underestimated".
"We're asking the public to please take reasonable precautions to help reduce the spread," she added.
Three outbreaks of the virus were confirmed on the island at the start of the year however an all-island surveillance zone was lifted in February.
