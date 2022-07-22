Isle of Man's latest climate change targets revealed
Phasing out gas boilers and harnessing more renewable energy sources are among the Isle of Man's updated plans to tackle climate change.
The Isle of Man Climate Change Plan 2022-2027 was outlined by the chief minister in Tynwald this week.
Alfred Cannan told members that despite previous efforts current emissions were "as high today as they have ever been".
The island has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with an interim target of 35% by 2030.
Plans include decarbonising the island's electricity supply by 2030, by introducing a second interconnector cable to the UK to import energy, as well as generating locally an extra 20 megawatts of renewable energy by 2026.
A ban on fossil fuel heating in new buildings is also going to be introduced in 2024, a year earlier than planned.
Further changes would see building regulations that ensure sure new buildings are 97% energy efficient.
There will also be more support for homeowners who want to switch to more environmentally friendly energy sources.
'Realistic and achievable'
The Climate Change Act 2021 requires an annual progress report to be issued to Tynwald each year to review the previous year's actions along with five-yearly emissions reports.
Mr Cannan said: "A failure to get with the climate change programme will leave us exposed to great uncertainty and potential economic and energy insecurity in the future.
"It will simply be irresponsible not to apply ourselves to the best of our ability in achieving our climate change target, and in particular securing renewable supplies for the future."
When asked in Tynwald why the plan was not more ambitious, Mr Cannan said the targets that had been outlined were "realistic and achievable".
